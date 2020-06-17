Madeleine McCann's parents slam reports they received letter from police saying daughter is dead

The parents of Madeleine McCann have shut down reports they received a letter from German authorities saying their daughter is dead.

The three-year-old disappeared while on holiday in Portugal in 2007, with 43-year-old German man Christian Bruckner identified this month as the prime suspect.

The letter reportedly said German officials had evidence or proof that Madeleine had died.

But in a rare statement made on their Find Madeleine website, Gerry and Kate McCann have slammed reports of the letter.

“The widely reported news that we have a received a letter from the German authorities that states there is evidence or proof that Madeleine is dead is FALSE,” the statement read.

“As we have stated many times before, we will not give a running commentary on the investigation - that is the job of the law enforcement agencies and we will support them in any way requested.”

Her parents said if there are any important developments in their daughter’s case that can be made public they will be issued through official police channels.