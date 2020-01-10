TODAY |

Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from royal line-up at London waxwork museum

Source:  1 NEWS

Madame Tussauds has removed the wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family section at its waxwork museum in London. 

It follows the royal couple’s announcement which sees them stepping back from senior royal duties.

It follows the royal couple's announcement yesterday, in which they revealed they would be taking a step back from senior royal duties and be splitting their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

Madame Tussauds London spokesperson Claire Treacy said today that the move is a reaction to the "surprise" news. 

"It's important to us here at Madame Tussauds London that we always have our finger on the pulse and we're reflecting here in the attraction what is happening in the world and in popular culture," said Ms Treacy.

Meghan and Harry have been moved to the 'World Stage' area in the museum. 

"That's where we have everyone from people in politics, music, fashion, sport, they're all here," she said. 

The museum posted on Twitter today that they've "got to respect their wishes", hashtagging Megxit and posting an image of the royal family's section without the royal couple.

The couple originally stood beside Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine. 

