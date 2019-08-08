TODAY |

'Machete' actor Danny Trejo pulls baby from crashed car

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Accidents

Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection.

Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday (Thursday NZT) in the Sylmar neighbourhood.

Video aired by KABC-TV shows Trejo at the crash scene.

Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn't unbuckle the child's car seat from that angle.

He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle.

Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries.

The 75-year-old Trejo, an LA native, is best known for playing the character Machete originally in the 'Spy Kids' series, and later in his own spin-off film.

Actor Danny Trejo in 'Machete'
Actor Danny Trejo in 'Machete'. Source: Supplied
More From
World
North America
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sir Brian Lochore 1940-2019
Live stream: All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore farewelled
2
Just over 80 per cent for respondents in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll were in favour of such a ban.
Kiwis overwhelmingly want a ban on single use plastics, according to 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
3
Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend the All Blacks great's farewell today.
Jacinda Ardern, 100 former All Blacks among those to attend Sir Brian Lochore’s funeral in Masterton
4
The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year.
Savea, Cane and Read all starting as All Blacks name team for Wallabies Test
5
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:37
A trip to the zoo turned horrific for Richard Hanson, father of the injured toddler.

Horror as two-year-old girl bitten by bear during family trip to Vancouver Zoo
00:46
They are suspects in the killings of Australian and his American girlfriend, and another man.

Two bodies found in Canada, believed to be those of teens wanted over deaths of three people, including Australian
New York Jets' Valentine Holmes participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Holmes was a big star in the National Rugby League in Australia. And then, he stunningly left it all behind. Holmes is in training camp with the New York Jets, trying to fulfill a dream of playing American football in the NFL. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Valentine Holmes reveals reasons he abandoned NRL fame for NFL long shot
03:31
Some have accused the US President of fostering a climate of hate as ABC’s Megan Tevrizian explains.

Donald Trump greeted by protestors as he visits Dayton in wake mass shooting