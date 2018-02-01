Lunar showstopper: Best of the super-blue-blood moon eclipse from US observatories

The moon put on a rare cosmic show early today.

It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia.

The western US should have good viewing, too, along with Russia.

The US East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa are out of luck for the eclipse.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon.

This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon.

Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it's a lunar showstopper.

NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982.

That combination won't happen again until 2037.

The space agency plans to provide a live stream of the moon from ground telescopes, throughout the eclipse.