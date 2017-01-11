Lucky escape! Syrian rebel narrowly avoids being obliterated by ISIS missile

Source:SMO Syria
A rebel fighter in Syria had a lucky escape after a missile reportedly fired by ISIS flew narrowly over his head.
The Southern Front fighter was on a tank when the RPG sailed just over him and exploded nearby.
Video of the remarkable escape was posted online by SMO Media two days ago.
A message accompanying the YouTube clip says the Southern Front was in a battle with Daesh (ISIS) fighters.
The Southern Front is a rebel alliance comprising around 50 opposition groups.
