TODAY |

Low-flying owl enters delivery van through open window, causing crash

Source:  1 NEWS

New South Wales police are on the lookout for a low-flying owl that caused a crash in the Lake Macquarie district on Saturday. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The driver says he will now keep his windows up while driving at night. Source: Nine

After flying through the open window of a moving delivery van, the owl ended up hitting its 21-year-old Birmingham Gardens driver. 

The impact stunned both the driver and the owl, causing the van to hit a parked car.

Lake Macquarie Police District wrote in a Facebook post it caused “considerable damage” to both cars. 

“The driver of the van, fearing he would be attacked for a second time jumped from his vehicle and was assisted by nearby residents, one of whom photographed the owl seated on the dash of the delivery van,” police said. 

“The owl failed to exchange particulars and made good his escape before the police arrived on scene.

“Thankfully there was photographic evidence otherwise we never would have believed the story.  

“If you recognise the owl, please contact your nearest police station.”

The driver said he would now wind his windows up when he drove at night. 

World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:21
Covid-19 risk to New Zealand 'may be highest it's ever been' - Professor Michael Baker
2
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
3
Kiwi stranded in UK 'disheartened' as some returnees hoard managed isolation vouchers
4
Morning Briefing Dec 14: Officials send summer lockdown warning
5
Ardern reaffirms confidence in Trevor Mallard as Speaker as he ducks $330k defamation case fee
MORE FROM
World
MORE

China moon probe on its way back to Earth with precious cargo

UN chief urges world leaders to declare climate emergency

Tempers flare as thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington
00:26

New South Wales and Queensland hit by major flooding with more to come