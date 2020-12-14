Low-flying owl enters delivery van through open window, causing crash

New South Wales police are on the lookout for a low-flying owl that caused a crash in the Lake Macquarie district on Saturday.

After flying through the open window of a moving delivery van, the owl ended up hitting its 21-year-old Birmingham Gardens driver.

The impact stunned both the driver and the owl, causing the van to hit a parked car.

Lake Macquarie Police District wrote in a Facebook post it caused “considerable damage” to both cars.

“The driver of the van, fearing he would be attacked for a second time jumped from his vehicle and was assisted by nearby residents, one of whom photographed the owl seated on the dash of the delivery van,” police said.

“The owl failed to exchange particulars and made good his escape before the police arrived on scene.

“Thankfully there was photographic evidence otherwise we never would have believed the story.

“If you recognise the owl, please contact your nearest police station.”