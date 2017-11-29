Lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joke around in candid interview outtakes

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The slip occurred in Birkenhead in the same area as a slip in October.
The driver then got out and pushed the man who was hit on Karioitahi Beach. Police are making inquiries.
There was major subsidence at the same spot in Birkenhead in October.
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ