 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'I love you so much' - girlfriend reveals her final words to the love of her life before he died with his siblings in crash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The girlfriend of one of the three siblings who all died after a horrifying head-on collision with a tanker in Australia has made a moving tribute to her "other half". 

Jack Pink, 19, Marina, 17, and Destiny, 15, were travelling Monday morning in two separate vehicles home to Brisbane as their family works on a travelling show circuit.

Grandmother Judy Warner lost her three grandchildren in the Australian head-on collision with a tanker.
Source: 9News

Jack was driving a truck and trailer, with Marina and Destiny in a car behind. Both vehicles collided with a fuel tanker, and all three died at the scene. 

Jack's girlfriend Monica Watkins has written on Facebook that "I will never ever forget the last time I [saw] you at the airport when you were going home and you kissed me and gave me the biggest hug".

"Not only did I just lose my boyfriend but I lost my future. I just need you back Jack," she wrote.

"I've lost my other half, the love of me life, my number one. You were such a beautiful person inside and out.

"My last words to you were 'I love you so much, goodnight and drive safe tomorrow' and you told me that you loved me back and told me to have a good sleep."

Jack, Marina and Destiny were the children of New Zealand mother, Jaze Pink.

Their grandmother Judy Warner, has spoken of what happened when the children's father arrived at the scene.

"He saw Jack's van. There was flames. He knew it was the girls, it could have only been the girls," she told 9 NEWS.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up by uncle Justin Watene, and has raised NZD$123,442.

Jaze Pink, from Torbay in Auckland, is mourning the loss of Destiny, Jack and Marina, who would have been celebrating her 18th birthday today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:30
2
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Team NZ come from behind to dominate Artemis Racing on day four after yesterday's controversy

00:29
4
The scammer got more than he bargained for and let the cop on the other end of the line know he was annoyed.

'Is this a scam?' - overseas phone fraudster gets rude shock when he realises he's called NZ police

01:53
5
Police found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel on the side of a six-lane Florida road, according to new details released by police.

Tiger Woods found asleep at the wheel, no alcohol in his system

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

00:30
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

02:07
The group says the church should be given freedom to decide on the future of the building.

Watch: Maori 'diminished' by Universal Studios' Polynesian water park 'tiki lounge' attraction

Tina Ngata, a cultural commentator, views the involvement of Maori in the Florida venture as corporate exploitation.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ