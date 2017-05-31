'I love you so much' - girlfriend reveals her final words to the love of her life before he died with his siblings in crash

The girlfriend of one of the three siblings who all died after a horrifying head-on collision with a tanker in Australia has made a moving tribute to her "other half".

Jack Pink, 19, Marina, 17, and Destiny, 15, were travelling Monday morning in two separate vehicles home to Brisbane as their family works on a travelling show circuit.

Jack was driving a truck and trailer, with Marina and Destiny in a car behind. Both vehicles collided with a fuel tanker, and all three died at the scene.

Jack's girlfriend Monica Watkins has written on Facebook that "I will never ever forget the last time I [saw] you at the airport when you were going home and you kissed me and gave me the biggest hug".

"Not only did I just lose my boyfriend but I lost my future. I just need you back Jack," she wrote.

"I've lost my other half, the love of me life, my number one. You were such a beautiful person inside and out.

"My last words to you were 'I love you so much, goodnight and drive safe tomorrow' and you told me that you loved me back and told me to have a good sleep."

Jack, Marina and Destiny were the children of New Zealand mother, Jaze Pink.

Their grandmother Judy Warner, has spoken of what happened when the children's father arrived at the scene.

"He saw Jack's van. There was flames. He knew it was the girls, it could have only been the girls," she told 9 NEWS.