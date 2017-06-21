'I love you daddy' - Chris Cornell's daughter writes touching open letter for US Father's Day

Rock star Chris Cornell's 12-year-old daughter has shared a heartfelt open letter to her late dad in a tribute to mark Father's Day in the US.

The lead singer of legendary rock group Soundgarden tragically died last month at the age of 52, leaving behind his 12-year-old daughter Toni, along with her siblings Lillian, 16, Christopher, 12, and his wife Vicky Karayiannis.

Toni posted the open letter on Chris's Facebook profile yesterday alongside a touching collage of photographs of her and her Dad in happier times.

A collage of Chris Cornell and his daughter Toni. Source: Facebook/ Chris Cornell

The open letter starts:

"Daddy,

"Let me start by saying how much I love you and how much you mean to me. You are my idol, someone I've always looked up to. You were always there for me. You pushed me forward every day, and you still do.

"Whenever I cry or feel like there’s no way I can go on, I hear your voice, "Don't sit worrying peanut. Worry is a waste of time, I'm ok."

It continues to say how the pair bonded over watching the classic Prince film Purple Rain, with Toni stating how much she will miss the special bond with her dad. She ends the letter by saying "I love you and miss you so, Daddy. You deserve your own day to be celebrated because you are the best dad anyone could ever have. Happy Father’s Day!

"Love,

"Your Baby Toni."