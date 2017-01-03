 

'I love writing' - McFly singer Tom Fletcher set to write another children's book

Tom Fletcher from the British pop rock band McFly wants to write another children's novel.

The McFly singer has previously worked with bandmate Dougie Poynter on two kids' books, The Dinosaur That Pooped Christmas and The Dinosaur That Pooped A Planet, and in October released his first novel for youngsters, The Christmasaurus, and enjoyed the experience so much, he wants to pen another.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher is keen to write another children's novel after releasing The Christmasaurus in December.

Source: Instagram: tomfletcher

Source: Instagram: tomfletcher

He explained: "I love writing, I've been writing kids' books for the last four years but this is my first novel and I loved it, it was really enjoyable, it's completely different to writing with the band and songs which is very collaborative. I'd love to write another one after."

And the 31-year-old songwriter isn't the only member of the family who has got stuck in to writing novels and his wife Giovanna Fletcher - whom he married in 2013 and with whom he has three-year-old Buzz and 10-month-old Buddy - also has her own stash of books she's written.

The brunette beauty is currently penning her next non-fiction story and has admitted it can be tough in the evenings because both she and Fletcher go off to their separate corners of the room to write.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "It's a big juggling act actually."

"Once the boys are in bed, I can utilise that time properly but there are times where you're like there's a lot going on and you have to step back a bit but it's all fun, it's something we enjoy doing so we're really lucky that we call those things our jobs."

"In the evening, we just kind of go into our separate corners to write. Sometimes we might come back together to watch New Girl. We do have date nights where we dedicate times just for us," she said.

