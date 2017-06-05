 

'Love will win' - Muslim community lay flowers for London attack victims

Members of London's Muslim community gathered near London Bridge on Sunday to pay their respects to the victims of Saturday's attack in which seven people were killed.

They gathered near London Bridge to pay their respects.
They laid flowers at the corner of Borough High Street which leads to the market.

A vigil will be held on Monday evening (local time) near London Bridge attended by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"By standing together as a city we will send a powerful message here and around the world - that Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism."

It will begin at 6pm Monday (5am Tuesday NZ) and there will be a minute silence at 6.20pm. 

