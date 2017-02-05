Louvre museum reopens; Egypt identifies machete attacker

The Louvre Museum reopened to the public overnight, less than 24 hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building and was shot by them.

A woman walks to the re-opened Louvre museum, a day after a man attacked French soldiers near the museum in Paris. Source: Associated Press

The worldwide draw of the iconic museum in central Paris, host to thousands of artworks including the Mona Lisa, was on full display on a drizzly winter day as international tourists filed by armed police and soldiers patrolling outside the site, which had been closed immediately after Friday's attack.

The attacker was shot four times after slightly injuring a soldier patrolling the nearby underground mall but his injuries were no longer life-threatening, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

French President Francois Hollande said there is "no doubt" the suspect's actions were a terror attack, and he will be questioned as soon as that is possible.

Police officers cordon off the area outside the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris. Source: Associated Press

An Egyptian Interior Ministry official confirmed to The Associated Press that the attacker is Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, who is 28, not 29 as widely reported.

The official said an initial investigation in Egypt found no record of political activism, criminal activity or membership in any militant group by him. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.

French authorities said they are not yet ready to name the suspect, but confirmed they thought he was Egyptian.

The suspect was believed to have been living in the United Arab Emirates and came to Paris on January 26 on a tourist visa, prosecutor Francois Molins said.

The suspect bought two military machetes at a gun store in Paris and paid for a one-week stay at a Paris apartment in the chic 8th arrondissement, near the Champs-Elysees Avenue.

On the Twitter account of an "Abdallah El-Hamahmy," a tweet was posted about a trip from Dubai to Paris on January 26. In the profile photo, Hamahmy is seen smiling and leaning against a wall in a blue-and-white sports jacket.

In another tweet in Arabic written shortly before the Louvre attack, Hamahmy posted an angry tirade: "No negotiation, no compromise, no letting up, certainly no climb down, relentless war."

Father denies son's involement

In an interview overnight on the Dubai-based news channel al-Hadath, Hamahmy's father, Reda Refae al-Hamahmy, said he was shocked to learn of his son's alleged involvement in the latest Paris attack and denied that he was a radical or belonged to any militant groups.

"All I want is to know the truth and find out whether he is dead or alive," the father said.

"This is all a scenario made up by the French government to justify the soldiers opening fire," he added. "He is a very normal young man."

The father said Hamahmy is married with a seven-month-old child and told them he intended to tour the sights in Paris before leaving France. He sent his father a photo of himself with the Eiffel Tower in the background shortly before the clash at the Louvre.