 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Louvre museum reopens after machete attack

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Louvre in Paris reopened to the public less than 24-hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar!" was shot by soldiers.

Armed police officers patrol in the courtyard of the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Armed police officers patrol in the courtyard of the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Source: Associated Press

In drizzly weather, tourists filed by armed police and soldiers outside the central Paris museum, which had been closed immediately after Saturday's attack.

The attacker was shot four times after injuring a soldier patrolling the underground mall.

An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to The AP Saturday the identity of the attacker as Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28.

The official said the initial investigation found no record of political activism, criminal activity or membership of any militant groups at home.

The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack after a French official said Friday night that the attacker was believed to have been living in the UAE.

The country, which includes the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai, is a major destination for guest workers from Egypt and numerous other countries. Foreign residents outnumber native Emiratis roughly four to one.

France is working with the Emirates to build a branch of the Louvre in the federal capital, Abu Dhabi. The project has been repeatedly delayed and is now expected to open later this year.

The two countries have built increasingly strong bilateral ties in recent years.

France opened a military base in Abu Dhabi in 2009 that includes facilities for air, naval and ground forces.

French Rafale fighter jets based in the Emirates have taken part in the U.S.-led campaign against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

Related

Armed police officers patrol in the courtyard of the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.

Louvre museum reopens after machete attack
Police officers cordon off the area outside the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Police say the soldier opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Paris Louvre knife attack raises new security concerns over Olympic bid

Police officers cordon off the area next to the Louvre museum in Paris.

'GET SMART US' Trump tweets after Louvre Museum attack

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The woman has been ridiculed on social media after telling more than two million BBC viewers she was sick of silly EU rules on the shape of bananas.

Watch: ‘Straight bananas’ drove British woman to vote for Brexit

2
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

00:30
3
The underdogs resisted a late fight back from the Sevens sisters to claim a 19-12 win.

Video: Ruthless USA eliminate NZ Women from Sydney Sevens

4

Auckland cliff fall leaves one seriously injured

00:41
5
The 2015 World Cup winner got some key minutes as the Hurricanes beat the Blues 38-33 in their pre-season clash.

All Blacks flyer Nehe Milner-Skudder makes return after nearly a year on the sidelines

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ