Louvre museum reopens after machete attack

The Louvre in Paris reopened to the public less than 24-hours after a machete-wielding assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar!" was shot by soldiers.

Armed police officers patrol in the courtyard of the Louvre museum near where a soldier opened fire after he was attacked in Paris, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Source: Associated Press

In drizzly weather, tourists filed by armed police and soldiers outside the central Paris museum, which had been closed immediately after Saturday's attack.

The attacker was shot four times after injuring a soldier patrolling the underground mall.

An Egyptian interior ministry official confirmed to The AP Saturday the identity of the attacker as Egyptian-born Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, 28.

The official said the initial investigation found no record of political activism, criminal activity or membership of any militant groups at home.

The United Arab Emirates condemned the attack after a French official said Friday night that the attacker was believed to have been living in the UAE.

The country, which includes the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai, is a major destination for guest workers from Egypt and numerous other countries. Foreign residents outnumber native Emiratis roughly four to one.

France is working with the Emirates to build a branch of the Louvre in the federal capital, Abu Dhabi. The project has been repeatedly delayed and is now expected to open later this year.

The two countries have built increasingly strong bilateral ties in recent years.

France opened a military base in Abu Dhabi in 2009 that includes facilities for air, naval and ground forces.