Louvre machete attack suspect faces attempted murder charge

A Paris prosecutor's office say the suspect in last week's machete attack at the Lourve Museum is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and association with a terrorist organisation.

Armed police officers patrol in Paris. Source: Associated Press

The 28-year-old suspect who French officials believe to be Egyptian, was charged today.

Paris prosecutor's office said the man, who Egyptian authorities identified as Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, remains hospitalised after he was shot four times during the February, 3 attack.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Lourve Museum reopened to the public last week, a day after the attack in which the assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building.