Louvre machete attack suspect faces attempted murder charge

A Paris prosecutor's office say the suspect in last week's machete attack at the Lourve Museum is facing preliminary charges of attempted murder and association with a terrorist organisation.

Armed police officers patrol in Paris.

Source: Associated Press

The 28-year-old suspect who French officials believe to be Egyptian, was charged today.

Paris prosecutor's office said the man, who Egyptian authorities identified as Abdullah Reda Refaie al-Hamahmy, remains hospitalised after he was shot four times during the February, 3 attack.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Lourve Museum reopened to the public last week, a day after the attack in which the assailant shouting "Allahu akbar!" attacked French soldiers guarding the sprawling building.

French President Francois Hollande has said there is "no doubt" that the suspect's actions were a terror attack.

