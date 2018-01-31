 

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis in hope to find owners

The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display in an effort to find the rightful owners of works of art looted by Nazis during World War II.

Head of the paintings department at the Louvre museum, Sebastien Allard, poses next to paintings looted by Nazis during World War II, at the Louvre museum, in Paris, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. In a move aimed at returning work of art looted by Nazis during World War II, the Louvre museum has opened two showrooms with 31 paintings on display which can be claimed by their legitimate owners. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Head of the paintings department at the Louvre museum, Sebastien Allard, poses next to paintings looted by Nazis during World War II, at the Louvre museum, in Paris.

Source: Associated Press

The Paris museum says it's opening two showrooms to display the paintings, which are among thousands of works of art looted by German forces in France between 1940 and 1945.

More than 45,000 objects have been handed back to their rightful owners after the war, but more than 2,000 remain unclaimed, including 296 paintings stored at the Louvre.

Sebastien Allard, the head of the paintings department at the Louvre, tells The Associated Press "these paintings don't belong to us. Museums often looked like predators in the past, but our goal is to return them."

