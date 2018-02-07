 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'A lot of hurt people' - Graphic 911 calls from deadly US train crash released

share

Source:

Associated Press

Passengers on a train that slammed into an empty freight train on Monday in South Carolina, killing two Amtrak employees, described a smoky, bloody scene in 911 calls released to the news media.

Passenger emergency calls from the South Carolina train collision on Monday describe a smoky, bloody scene.
Source: Associated Press

"There's babies with their heads busted wide open, bleeding," one woman said to a dispatcher in a call released today to local news outlets.

"Everybody flew to the front of the train. ... Everything is everywhere."

In another call, a man described seeing smoke inside the cars and "a lot of people hurt."

An Amtrak employee asks dispatchers to send "plenty of help" for the injured.

Two people were killed and more than a hundred were injured in the crash in South Carolina.
Source: Associated Press

In interviews with The Associated Press, passengers have described seats ripped from their rows and luggage strewn about the passenger compartments after the crash early Sunday morning (local time) near Cayce (CAY-see), South Carolina.

The conductor and engineer aboard the New York-to-Miami Amtrak train were killed when that craft collided with a CSX Corp. freight train parked on a side track.

More than 100 passengers were treated at hospitals for injuries.

"We're on the train, but some of us have chest pains," another man told a dispatcher.

"We need some help. ... I've got to sit down, I can't breathe.

Related

Accidents

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Check the forecast in your region: Weekend washout in store for Auckland as Northland prepares for subtropical downpour

2
Barnaby Joyce is waiting to hear the verdict after finding out this year he was a NZ citizen.

'This situation is devastating' - Barnaby Joyce's wife speaks out on husband's impending baby with ex-staffer

3
Police car

Man, 68, charged with murder after 78-year-old shot dead in Taranaki

00:15
4
The Kiwi star had another double-double in his side’s 125-105 victory.

Steven Adams slams home monster dunk as OKC decimate Golden State Warriors

00:17
5
Allen Taylor had been trying to stop the kids picking on another child half their size.

'Come on you maggot' – Aussie youths attack news cameraman in violent rage

01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Four dead, dozens of people unaccounted for after 6.4 magnitude Taiwan quake

The magnitude 6.4 quake caused at least four buildings in worst-hit Hualien county to cave in.

00:30
The large multi-storey building in Hualien, Taiwan, is one of many buildings destroyed by the quake.

Watch: Taiwan military hospital tilts at insane angle following deadly 6.4 magnitude quake

The multi-storey building is one of many destroyed by the quake today in Taiwan's east.


00:15
A bid to pull the truck up onto its wheels saw it flop down onto its other side near the Kaimai Ranges summit.

Video: The moment rolled truck flops onto its other side as Kaimais recovery bid goes awry

No one was injured and the driver of the truck managed to get out, but the trouble didn't end there.

01:45
The Hamilton team lost their treasured waka in a fire, but are now back on course.

'Just still emotional' – arson-hit Hamilton waka ama team humbled after reaching world champs on borrowed vessel

Te Toki lost their treasured waka in an arson attack last year, but that didn't deter them.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 