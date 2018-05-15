 

'A lot of it is going to be surprising' says Kiwi actress playing Diana in biopic about Harry and Meghan

Source:

1 NEWS

As the world braces for a blockbuster wedding, British and American audiences have just seen the warm-up act, a love story biopic about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, featuring a Kiwi actress.

Former Shortland Street actor Bonnie Soper plays the Prince's later mother Diana.
Source: 1 NEWS

Playing Prince Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, is a Kiwi and former Shortland Street actor, Bonnie Soper.

Casting directors were impressed by Ms Soper's uncanny resemblance to Diana.

"They definitely were just like, 'oh wow you're so much like her.' And I made a point of being in character as I walked in the room," Ms Soper said. 

One review says the TV movie isn't as deliciously awful as one may have hoped. Critics say it's still a little cheesy, but entertaining. They do say the main actors bring real conviction to their roles.

"She is a dynamic human being so it makes for a really interesting story," said Parisa Fitz-Henley, who plays Meghan Markle.

While it may be based on actual events, much of the pair's interactions are imagined.

Ms Soper said: "I think a lot of it is going to be surprising, there are things that I read when I was reading the script that I just didn't know and I was so caught up in the romance of it." 

The much-hyped love scenes that caused concern in the palace may be more dreamy than steamy.

As for whether the lead actors will turn viewers for the main event, Murray Fraser who plays Harry said: "Coverage, I think it's like five or six hours or something like that. I'll probably watch the highlight reel. I'll watch the best bits. I'll watch the I do's."

And while the movie is unlikely to be remembered as a classic, if it's a soppy fairytale you're after prepare to be royally entertained.

