When it comes to shearing sheep who could forget our very own Shrek, who became a national icon after hiding out in the bush for six years before being caught and shorn.

Well Australia now has another version they have named Baa - rack.

The sheep was recently found in the rugged Victorian bush north of Melbourne.

It took an hour to shear Baa-rack who is thought to have been lost for around five years.