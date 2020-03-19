Los Angeles extends stay-at-home order until mid May

Los Angeles officials are extending a stay-at-home order until May 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County officials announced the extension today.
Garcetti said the order means that non-essential businesses will remain closed and face covers will be required for workers and customers at businesses deemed essential.
He also said those essential businesses will be required to post a survey at their entrance indicating how they are meeting public health requirements during the pandemic.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County stood at 8,420, a 6 per cent increase from the day before, Garcetti said. It is the fifth day in a row that increases have been below 10 per cent. As of Friday, there were 241 deaths in the county.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.