TODAY |

Los Angeles extends stay-at-home order until mid May

Source:  Associated Press

Los Angeles officials are extending a stay-at-home order until May 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County officials announced the extension today.

Garcetti said the order means that non-essential businesses will remain closed and face covers will be required for workers and customers at businesses deemed essential.

He also said those essential businesses will be required to post a survey at their entrance indicating how they are meeting public health requirements during the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County stood at 8,420, a 6 per cent increase from the day before, Garcetti said. It is the fifth day in a row that increases have been below 10 per cent. As of Friday, there were 241 deaths in the county.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

World
North America
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
New details of Covid-19 clusters around New Zealand released
2
Two more people die of coronavirus in New Zealand - latest deaths in Wellington and Christchurch
3
What you need to know about Covid-19 today: New Zealand's death toll rises to four after two further fatalities
4
Officer among three seriously injured after fleeing car 't-bones' police dog handler's vehicle in South Auckland
5
Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, severe gales forecast for parts of NZ over next two days
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Antibody testing for Covid-19 does not always mean 'immunity' - global public health leader

Two NSW men charged after allegedly spitting on police officers

Toy manufacturers look to reduce carbon footprint
00:43

New details of Covid-19 clusters around New Zealand released