Los Angeles extends stay-at-home order until mid May

Los Angeles officials are extending a stay-at-home order until May 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A file image of a woman wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles County officials announced the extension today.

Garcetti said the order means that non-essential businesses will remain closed and face covers will be required for workers and customers at businesses deemed essential.

He also said those essential businesses will be required to post a survey at their entrance indicating how they are meeting public health requirements during the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County stood at 8,420, a 6 per cent increase from the day before, Garcetti said. It is the fifth day in a row that increases have been below 10 per cent. As of Friday, there were 241 deaths in the county.