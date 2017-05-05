 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


'Lord knows how they found him' - Surfer saved after spending more than a day in chilly waters off Scotland

share

Source:

Associated Press

Rescue officials are hopeful that a surfer who was plucked from the sea after more than 30 hours adrift off the western coast of Scotland will make a full recovery despite severe hypothermia.

Matthew Bryce was found 20km off the coast of Scotland.
Source: 1 NEWS

Matthew Bryce was being treated at Belfast Hospital in Northern Ireland yesterday after an intense search the previous day ended with him being winched into a Coast Guard helicopter shortly before the light faded.

Coast Guard Operations Specialist Lawrence Cumming said the 22-year-old surfer is "making progress" after his ordeal.

He said Bryce's survival was greatly aided by his use of a thick wetsuit that includes boots and a hood. The surfer also managed to remain atop his board, lessening his exposure to the cold water.

Bryce said in a statement released by the hospital that he was "so grateful" to the rescue team.

"I cannot thank those enough who rescued and cared for me," he said. "They are all heroes."

His father, John Bryce, said the experience had been "an absolute roller coaster" with a happy ending.

"To get that call from the police last night to say that he was alive was unbelievable," John Bryce said.

Bryce apparently suffered stomach cramps and was unable to paddle properly and was swept out to sea, said Steve England, editor-in-chief of Carve magazine, a surfing publication.

England said Bryce seemed to be an experienced surfer with quality equipment.

"Lord knows how they found him," England said. "It's needle in the haystack stuff."

The search was complicated because officials were only notified that Bryce was missing roughly 24 hours after the surfer entered the water, making it more difficult to predict his likely location.

Bryce was spotted by the helicopter crew at about 7:30 pm Tuesday shortly before the light started to give out.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'


2

Live stream: Breakfast

00:59
3
The Marlborough farmers bravely released the two frightened animals who desperately trying to get free from the fence.

Watch: Brave NZ farmers' very tricky rescue of two frightened stags trapped together on wire fence

00:43
4
The two fatalities of the crash on SH1 at Bankside were the occupants of the campervan.

Two dead after tourist campervan crosses centre line on Canterbury road and hits ute coming other way

00:30
5
She was joined by Princes Philip, Charles, William and Harry, as well as Camilla and Catherine.

The Duke of Edinburgh to step down from public engagements, Royal Family announces

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

Lynn Abraham is charged with smacking and force-feeding children.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ