Looking for lockdown love, singles overseas gear up extra tough Valentine's Day

It may now be virtual but it’s just as tense. As a pandemic grips the globe people are looking for new ways to search for their soulmate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Video dating has become the norm in lockdown overseas, with traffic on popular dating apps on a steady rise throughout the past year.

Many businesses are now adapting to host virtual get-togethers as people continue to look for love while stuck at home.

Video calls and walks in the park are as close as some couples get to be this Valentine's Day, with heavy Covid-19 restrictions shaking up the usual ways of marking the day of love.