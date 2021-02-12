TODAY |

Looking for lockdown love, singles overseas gear up extra tough Valentine's Day

Source:  1 NEWS

It may now be virtual but it’s just as tense. As a pandemic grips the globe people are looking for new ways to search for their soulmate.

Dating apps say record numbers of people have been turning to them, with many hosting “virtual” date nights. Source: BBC

Video dating has become the norm in lockdown overseas, with traffic on popular dating apps on a steady rise throughout the past year.

Many businesses are now adapting to host virtual get-togethers as people continue to look for love while stuck at home.

Video calls and walks in the park are as close as some couples get to be this Valentine's Day, with heavy Covid-19 restrictions shaking up the usual ways of marking the day of love. 

Watch the BBC's full report on how those in the UK are coping with the holiday in the video above. 

World
Social Issues
Internet
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
