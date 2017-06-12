'Looking good Donald' - Trump makes surprise guest appearance at strangers wedding reception

A New Jersey couple have welcomed a surprise guest at their wedding reception: President Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump was a surprise guest at a wedding reception. Source: Instagram/Madelyn Smith

The Republican president made a brief appearance yesterday at the reception, which was held at his golf club in Bedminster.

He has been spending the weekend at the club and holding a major fundraiser there for a Republican congressman who helped revive their party's push to dismantle the US health care law.

Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds and received a mostly positive response from the guests, with some yelling out, "Looking good, Donald."

The crowd then chanted "USA, USA," as he left the room.