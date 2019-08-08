'It looked like a slavery picture' - family of man led down Texas street on rope by police 'disturbed' by incident

Galveston's police chief is apologising after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets of the Texas town.

Photos of the Saturday incident went viral on social media.

The two officers linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old criminal trespass suspect Donald Neely and led him around the block to a mounted patrol staging area.

In a statement Police Chief Vernon Hale said "this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios," such as with crowd control.

However, he said he believes his officers "showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest."

The police chief attended a community meeting where he said the practice would be terminated.

Melissa Morris, family attorney for Donald Neely said "it just looked like a picture from 'The Birth of a Nation.' I mean, it looked like a slavery picture. It looked like it was trying to incite the guttural reaction of slavery."

Those comments were echoed by Mr Neely's sister-in-law Christin.