 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Look at her go! Premature baby hippo defies odds, takes first steps at US zoo

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A baby hippo struggled to stand, eat and breathe when she was born prematurely two weeks ago at a US zoo.

Now, she is defying the odds; taking her first steps at Cincinnati Zoo over the weekend after she was born six weeks premature.

Cincinnati Zoo staff have been watching over Fiona around the clock since she was born six weeks premature.
Source: Facebook: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Fiona was born six weeks early on January 24. She weighed just 13.15kg, when baby hippos are normally 25-54kg.

She was too weak to stand and couldn't nurse on her own.

However, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens staff yesterday filmed Fiona taking her first steps.

Staff have been watching over Fiona around the clock since her birth.

Keepers worked Saturday to regulate her oxygen intake, so they held her chest to chest so she could feel normal breathing, broadcaster WCPO Cincinnati has reported.

Her lungs absorb carbon dioxide when she holds her breath, a natural reflex for when hippos go underwater.

That was causing her oxygen levels to dip, the zoo said.

The zoo announced on Friday she was being given milk through a feeding tube because her energy was low, and because she continued to have a weak suckling response.

Related

North America

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:58
1

'South Africa has lost a legend' - Springboks great Joost van der Westhuizen dies aged 45

2
Missing woman Shelley Crooks

West Coast tramper's 'remarkable story of survival'

00:27
3
The Prime Minister took his first call from the US President today, saying he outlined New Zealand's position on the controversial policy.

'We don't agree with the policy' - PM English outlines NZ's view on travel ban to Trump during first call

01:01
4
Musician, Fiji, brought the crowds back to their roots at the One Love Festival in Tauranga on Saturday.

Video: Crowd erupts into spontaneous sing-along to E Papa Waiari with international reggae artist at Tauranga concert


5

Waikato River swimmer dies after dam gates open

02:21
Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

Time to stretch the legs? Flight from Doha arrives in Auckland after a near 17-hour non-stop trip

Qatar Airways set a record for the longest commercial flight when a flight arrived at Auckland International Airport today.

02:19
Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

Plea for harmony a key message at Waitangi Day dawn service

Some iwi leaders today called for big changes to proceedings at Waitangi.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Governor General praises settlement process in Waitangi Day address

Dame Patsy Reddy said her time as a Crown Treaty settlement negotiator showed her how perceptions of the Treaty are changing.

01:30
The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

Learning te reo Maori inspired Jenny May Clarkson to take an interest in Waitangi Day

The TVNZ host says she looks on our national day as "how far I've come as a person".

00:39
The prime minister, speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.

'If you wait long enough you'll get your turn' – English jokes about long road to becoming PM with Waitangi Day audience

Speaking at Auckland’s Orakei marae he also joked about losing friends since leaving his post as finance minister.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ