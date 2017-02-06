Look at her go! Premature baby hippo defies odds, takes first steps at US zoo

A baby hippo struggled to stand, eat and breathe when she was born prematurely two weeks ago at a US zoo.

Now, she is defying the odds; taking her first steps at Cincinnati Zoo over the weekend after she was born six weeks premature.

Fiona was born six weeks early on January 24. She weighed just 13.15kg, when baby hippos are normally 25-54kg.

She was too weak to stand and couldn't nurse on her own.

However, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens staff yesterday filmed Fiona taking her first steps.

Staff have been watching over Fiona around the clock since her birth.

Keepers worked Saturday to regulate her oxygen intake, so they held her chest to chest so she could feel normal breathing, broadcaster WCPO Cincinnati has reported.

Her lungs absorb carbon dioxide when she holds her breath, a natural reflex for when hippos go underwater.

That was causing her oxygen levels to dip, the zoo said.