Look before you jump in! Alligator makes itself at home in backyard swimming pool

A three metre long alligator made itself at home in a Florida family's swimming pool, prompting a call to police for help to remove the unwelcome guest.

A video posted to Facebook by Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shows police responding to the call out of an alligator swimming in the pool on Monday.

The alligator can be seen swimming around the bottom of the pool before a trapper uses a device to safely remove the animal for relocation.

"Luckily, these homeowners took a second look this morning before jumping in to kick off their Memorial Day," Sarasota Country Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

"Deputy Lori Clark was first to respond to the Plantation neighborhood where this healthy 7-8 ft. gator was at the bottom of a family's swimming pool.