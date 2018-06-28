 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


A look back at the legacy of Joe Jackson, father of singers Michael and Janet

share

Source:

Associated Press

The man who launched an American musical dynasty has died, aged 89.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Four older friends among those killed in tragic Taranaki crash which claimed seven lives

2
The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

3
Crash victim Nivek Madams

Names and ages of all seven people killed in tragic Taranaki crash released by police

00:31
4
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

01:53
5
The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

The crash came as rush hour approaches.

02:50
Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

1 NEWS Community: Kiwi woman goes five years without wearing shoes to raise money to help Cambodian children get an education

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

01:53
The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.


The list of popular baby names is out.

Paid parental leave jumps to 22 weeks this Sunday, payments increase by just over $25 a week

Paid parental leave will further increase in 2020 to 26 weeks.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 