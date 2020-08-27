Loo with a view: Japan rolls out transparent public toilets

In an effort to curb anxiety over public toilet cleanliness, Tokyo is offering a new spin on going to the loo with a view.

The Japanese city has introduced transparent public bathrooms, installed with entirely see-through walls.

The Nippon Foundation and Tokyo's Shibuya district council have introduced a programme to build over a dozen restrooms to dispel negative misconceptions regarding public toilets.

It's an initiative introduced to help improve the reputation of public toilets from being 'dark and dirty' by allowing bystanders to check out the cleanliness of the stalls without ever needing to enter.

The see-through toilets recently completed for public use turn opaque once it's locked when used, as seen at right in this photo. Source: Associated Press

Nevertheless, users don’t need to worry about anyone looking into the stalls, positioned in a public park, thanks to the use of smart glass.

Once you lock the door, it triggers an electric current in the glass which turns frosted and opaque.

The transparent toilets turn frosted and opaque once locked. Source: Associated Press

The change comes as part of the Japanese government's attempts to phase out the old public bathrooms in time for the postponed Olympic Games, according to the country's tourism agency.