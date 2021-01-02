Long lines form for testing after new Covid-19 cases emerge in Victoria

Victoria has recorded three new locally acquired coronavirus cases as long queues again form at testing sites.

A woman wears a face mask in a Melbourne street (file picture). Source: istock.com

An additional infection was diagnosed in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 36.



It is unknown if all the new local transmission infections are linked to the Black Rock cluster in bayside Melbourne, which totalled 21 people yesterday.



There were 32,468 tests processed yesterday, up from 22,477, even as some sites were temporarily closed as they battled to cope with a surge in demand driven by returning residents.



More than 60,000 Victorians rushed back from NSW as a hard border between the two states came into effect on Friday night. All were required to be tested once back in Victoria.



It has put testing facilities under strain in recent days, forcing some sites to extend hours and staff to be recalled from holidays.



Testing capacity was boosted by almost half on Sunday, taking total sites to 190.



It is expected to increase further today, although DHHS listed wait times of over two hours for Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre (240 minutes), Darebin Arts Centre (185) and Chadstone - Golfers Drive (150).

Premier Daniel Andrews, away on leave, urged returning Victorians to follow individual advice from the Department of Health and Human Services.



"If you need support to isolate - whether that's financial, food or anything else - call the hotline and we'll make sure you get it," he tweeted today.



People seeking an exemption to travel have been directed to call the helpline, but were told to call back because of a high volume of calls yesterday.



The line was still unavailable to callers this morning.



More than 1500 Victorians have applied for exemptions to the state's border closure with NSW, but so far authorities have granted just 117.



Applications are taking up to 48 hours to consider. Nearly half have had further documentation requested.



Agriculture workers who live and work between NSW and Victoria and not covered by existing border bubble arrangements are now eligible to apply for a permit.



The Victorian government announced the exemption today, with those workers only allowed to leave their accommodation for takeaway, bathroom stops, medical care, to get a coronavirus test or an emergency.



Meanwhile, Puffing Billy has been added to Victoria's growing list of exposure sites.



A case visited the popular tourist attraction's Lakeside Station at Emerald Lake on New Year's Eve from 3pm (5pm NZT) to 5pm (7pm).



Anyone who attended the site at those times should monitor for symptoms, and undergo testing and isolate if they develop.

