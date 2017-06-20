 

'As long as it's not dog?' - shocking moment tourists in Bali are offered dog meat advertised as chicken

Under the guise of buying satay chicken, tourists in Bali are being sold dog-meat in a food trade described by animal welfare groups as inflicting "shocking animal cruelty".

Brutal dog meat trade in Bali is butchering animals and selling the meat to unwitting tourists.
Source: ABC News

Just beyond the bustling Bali beaches that entertain millions of tourists each year, a dog-meat trade is brutally poisoning and butchering animals, according the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

An investigative report by the ABC has found that street food vendors on Bali beaches are selling dog meat to tourists, but it is advertised as satay chicken.

Undercover footage of a sale shows a beach vendor approaching a group of Australian tourists who ask him "mystery bag?"

"What is it, satay chicken? As long as it’s not dog," the tourists continue.

"No, it’s not dog," the seller assures, despite saying that it is dog a few minutes earlier while being secretly filmed.

While it is not illegal in Bali to eat dog, the methods used by the dog-meat trade have been described by Animals Australia as breaching animal cruelty laws.

Some of the animals are also killed by poison which is illegal in Bali, and poses a health risk to humans who eat the meat.

"This is not about laying blame. This is about unnecessary animal cruelty that puts the human health population at risk and is causing just shocking animal cruelty. It is also breaching Bali laws," Animals Australia's Lyn White said.

