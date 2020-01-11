TODAY |

Long-awaited rain could bring fresh 'exceptional' dangers for firefighters battling Australia's bushfires

Source:  AAP

While wet weather means relief for exhausted firefighters in Victoria's East Gippsland, the reprieve could mean fresh complications.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are still hundreds of fires burning across Victoria and New South Wales. Source: 1 NEWS

"It sounds bizarre in this situation when you have fire ... the problem with the flash flooding is that given the scale of the burn that is out there, you see massive run-off," said Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville.

"But it's also exceptionally dangerous for our firefighters and emergency service workers ... in the past we've seen deaths."

Jonathan Howe from the Bureau of Meteorology said there had been rain through Victoria and NSW.

But it was only around 5-10mm in most areas, well below what is needed to end the bushfire crisis.

It was also patchy, with 18mm near Bairnsdale but only 2mm at Mallacoota.

Mr Howe said bushfire damage added to the risk of flooding when the rain comes.

"With the little bit of rainfall, it can make access to the fire sites more difficult for firefighters - it is a bit of a double-edged sword," he said.

"Especially with some heavy rainfall, a lot of the trees are gone and so the ground just isn't able to soak up the excess [water].

"It does lead to quite a bit of runoff and some erosion as well."

Overall, milder conditions are forecast for the next few days in the bushfire areas.

"It's a bit of good news and bad news, but certainly a lot of communities are not complaining for some rainfall," Mr Howe said.

The minister also noted that people in affected areas should be careful about drinking from their rainwater tanks, given the potential for ash pollution.

But she does not believe Melbourne's water supply will be affected.

"I'm very confident there won't be an impact on Melbourne water at all," she said.

"Yes, the message is to people to be careful out there - we'll have our water authorities out there trying to minimise impact."

World
Australia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bodies found in search for paua divers missing near Wairarapa coast
2
The dark secrets hiding inside storage units around New Zealand
3
Tokyo Olympics organisers assure concerned athletes cardboard beds will be 'strong enough' for sexual activity
4
Kangaroo Island family trapped inside as firestorm rages outside their home
5
Child hit by car in Auckland driveway dies
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:01

Officials lower Canadian death count in Ukrainian passenger jet crash

00:25

Boeing employees called 737 Max a 'joke' as emails, texts examined

Dozens of women interrupt Weinstein trial by chanting 'rapist is you' outside courthouse

Three fires merge into one massive blaze in NSW