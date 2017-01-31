Lonely Aussie widower looking for fishing buddy overwhelmed with huge response

An Australian widower has been overwhelmed with the huge response to an ad he posted on Aussie's version of TradeMe, simply wanting to find a new fishing buddy.

Ray Johnstone from South Australia posted an ad on Gumtree on January 19.

"My name is Ray Johnstone ... I'm a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate, my previous mate is now deceased ..." the ad reads.

The ad has been viewed more than 80,000 times as of this afternoon and Mr Johnstone has been inundated with offers from keen fishing mates from around the country.

"When I started getting a few phone calls I thought it was because of my age, but they kept going, and going and going," Mr Johnstone told 7 News.

"This is something I never ever expected."

Mr Johnstone's daughter is also chuffed with the response to her dad's ad.

"It means the world to him," she says.