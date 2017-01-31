 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Lonely Aussie widower looking for fishing buddy overwhelmed with huge response

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Australian widower has been overwhelmed with the huge response to an ad he posted on Aussie's version of TradeMe, simply wanting to find a new fishing buddy.

Pensioner Ray Johnstone has been overwhelmed by the response to an ad he posted online for a fishing buddy.
Source: 7 NEWS

Ray Johnstone from South Australia posted an ad on Gumtree on January 19.

"My name is Ray Johnstone ... I'm a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate, my previous mate is now deceased ..." the ad reads.

The ad has been viewed more than 80,000 times as of this afternoon and Mr Johnstone has been inundated with offers from keen fishing mates from around the country.

"When I started getting a few phone calls I thought it was because of my age, but they kept going, and going and going," Mr Johnstone told 7 News.

"This is something I never ever expected."

Mr Johnstone's daughter is also chuffed with the response to her dad's ad.

"It means the world to him," she says.

"He hasn't been able to do it on his own. He needs someone out there to be with him."

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
"She's been there when I had no titles." Roger Federer pays tribute to wife as footage of touching exchange surfaces online.

Watch: Heartwarming video shows Fed-Express surprised by wife Mirka in tunnel after beating Nadal in Australian Open final


2
Dentist (generic).

Kids who visited South Auckland dental clinic could be at risk of Hepatitis, HIV after contamination scare

00:59
3
Chris Boyd says Nehe Milner-Skudder didn't play last season so he can compete, but two other local stars also dodge the players’ collective arrangement.

New Zealand Super Rugby teams name Tens squads with All Blacks past and present sneaking in

4

Live stream: Breakfast

03:39
5
Colin Craig must pay nearly $1.3 million in damages after being found guilty of defamation.

Colin Craig celebrates win in defamation case against former Conservative Party board member

03:59

NZ embassy 'working urgently' to clarify travel rights of dual citizens under Trump's border ban

Murray McCully says our embassy officials in the US are still trying to clarify the situation.

00:50
Dave Rennie said his players are focussed on playing footy and are raring to go in their pre-season match against the Bulls next Thursday.

'We'll do our talking on the field' - Dave Rennie hushes rumours of Chiefs' continued off-field dramas, aims for big Tens tournament

Dave Rennie quickly shut down talk about his side's off-field dramas today.

00:34
Nash, a former Black Cap, says the man's antics yesterday were a bit of "harmless fun".

'Harmless fun' - former Black Cap Dion Nash labels Eden Park's lifetime ban for streaker 'crazy'

Nash says a fine is more in order for man responsible for yesterday's antics.


03:59

Jehan Casinader: Not enough to say 'Yeah, nah' to Muslim ban

The New Zealand Government barely let out a whimper over Donald Trump's policy, writes our columnist.


03:59

'What are we scared of?' - Jack Tame puts PM Bill English on the spot over his stance on Trump's travel ban

Mr English passed today on the chance to say if he was "disgusted" about Trump's controversial policy.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ