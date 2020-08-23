TODAY |

London's Tower Bridge gets stuck open after mechanical issue

Source:  Associated Press

London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open today (Saturday London time), leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.

London's Tower Bridge on the River Thames, after becoming stuck in the open position. Source: Associated Press

The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames.

City of London police tweeted shortly after 5pm Saturday (4am today NZT) that the bridge was closed to pedestrians and traffic and mechanics were working to fix the problem.

An hour later, police tweeted that the bridge had reopened.

Tower Bridge is 244 metres long and its towers are 65 metres high.

It was built between 1886 and 1894.

