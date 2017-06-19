London's mayor attends service for victims of Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has attended a church service near the ruined London high-rise apartment building where at least 58 people perished last Wednesday.

The mayor and his wife Saadiya joined the congregation Sunday at St Clement's Church near Grenfell Tower.

Flowers and posters of missing persons are still taped to the gates of the church, which has been used as a temporary shelter and gathering point for donations.

Khan is London's first Muslim mayor.