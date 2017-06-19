 

London's mayor attends service for victims of Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has attended a church service near the ruined London high-rise apartment building where at least 58 people perished last Wednesday.

London's mayor Sadiq Kahn says the blaze was the consequence of neglect by successive governments and local authorities.
Source: BBC

The mayor and his wife Saadiya joined the congregation Sunday at St Clement's Church near Grenfell Tower.

Flowers and posters of missing persons are still taped to the gates of the church, which has been used as a temporary shelter and gathering point for donations.

Khan is London's first Muslim mayor.

He says it may be necessary for many of the outmoded tower blocks built in the 1970s to be demolished because of safety concerns.

