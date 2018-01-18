London Zoo names newborn okapi after Meghan Markle, in celebration of Royal wedding

Source:Associated Press
Zookeepers at London Zoo have celebrated the forthcoming royal wedding by naming a recently-born okapi after the American fiancee of Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle is due to marry the British prince in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 19.
The young okapi, also called Meghan, was born in December and has since become a big favourite amongst visitors to London Zoo.
Meghan's arrival is seen by staff at the zoo as an opportunity to raise awareness of the okapi, which is an endangered species.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news