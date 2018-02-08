London Zoo counting every single species in week-long stock-take

Keepers at the London Zoo were carrying out their annual stock take today, counting every single species, great and small.

With the larger predators, this is a straightforward task, but the creatures at the zoo come in many different shapes and sizes, and some are more difficult to count than others.

Zoo keeper Zuzana Matyasova, who was in charge of counting the penguins, said however that she had no difficulty telling them apart, due to their individual markings.

This year there are 11 new penguin chicks to add to the total.