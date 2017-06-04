 

London wakes up to heavy police presence and news death toll raised to seven morning after attack

Dozens of heavily-armed London police have fanned out across Borough Market and the streets outside London Bridge train station in the wake of the terror attack this morning.

Armed British police officers walk with a detection dog within a cordoned off area after an attack in the London Bridge area of London, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Many of the police were wearing face masks as they arrived Sunday morning (local time) to patrol the scene, where attackers using a van and knives left seven people dead and more than 40 others injured.

Police say officers shot dead three attackers within minutes of receiving the first call on a busy London night.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners can expect an increased police presence in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party and the Scottish National Party have announced a suspension in campaigning for the general election.

They joined the Conservative Party in halting campaigning ahead of the June 9 vote.

There was a similar hiatus after the attack in Manchester killed 22 people last month. It is not clear when national campaigning will resume.

Prime Minister Theresa May had called the snap election in a bid to bolster her party's strength in Parliament ahead of Brexit negotiations. 

A van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and ended up at Borough Market where a stabbing spree began.
