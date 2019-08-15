TODAY |

London teen lost at Malaysian resort died from ulcer bleed, autopsy rules

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Malaysian police said today there were no signs of foul play in the death of a 15-year-old London girl who mysteriously disappeared from a nature resort, with an autopsy showing she succumbed to intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

Nora Anne Quoirin's body was discovered earlier this week beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers from the Dusun eco-resort after she disappeared from her family's resort cottage on Aug. 4.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said the autopsy found no evidence the teenager had been abducted or raped.

She was estimated to have been dead two or three days when her naked body was found, he said.

"For the time being, there is no element of abduction or kidnapping," he told a news conference at the hospital morgue.

"The cause of death was upper gastrointestinal bleeding due to duodenal ulcer, complicated with perforation... it could be due to a lack of food for a long period of time and due to prolonged stress," he said.

Mohamad said there were also some bruises on the girl's legs but wouldn't cause her death. Samples taken from her body will be sent to the chemistry department for further analysis, he said.

The girl's family can take her body back to their country if they wish, he added.

Quoirin's family has said she wasn't independent and wouldn't wander off alone as she had learning and physical disabilities.

Police believe she climbed out through an open window in the living room of the cottage but said they were investigated all aspects including possible criminal elements.

Police from Ireland, France and the UK are in Malaysia to assist in the investigation. The girl's mother is from Ireland and her father is French, but the family has lived in London for 20 years.

The Paris prosecutor's office said earlier this week it has opened a preliminary investigation into the girl's death, on potential charges of kidnapping and sequestration.

The prosecutor's office wouldn't elaborate. French authorities often open such investigations when French citizens are victims or otherwise involved in suspected crimes abroad.

Quoirin's family arrived Aug. 3 for a two-week stay at the Dusun, a small resort located in a durian orchard next to a forest reserve 63 kilometers south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her family on Wednesday thanked the more than 350 people who helped search for the girl and said that their hearts were broken.

"Nóra is at the heart of our family. She is the truest, most precious girl and we love her infinitely.

The cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable," the family said in a brief statement issued by the Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity that helps families of Britons in crisis overseas.

This undated photo released by The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family shows Nora Anne Quoirin.
This undated photo released by The Lucie Blackman Trust/Family shows Nora Anne Quoirin. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Alan Jones blasts 'clown' Ardern over climate, urges Aussie PM to 'shove a sock down her throat'
2
Christchurch school to close for 'deep clean' after gastro outbreak hits students hard
3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
4
Scientist Shaun Hendy joined Breakfast to discuss a new study on "false balance" in news stories.
'Climate change contrarians' receive 49 per cent more media coverage than scientists, US study finds
5
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:36
TVNZ’s Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell is at the scene.

'Chair man' hero reluctantly steps into spotlight after Sydney stabbing rampage

Officers gather for crowd control near a massive police presence set up outside a house as they investigate a shooting in Philadelphia.

US gunman wounds at least six Philadelphia police; two others freed

Over 400 sex abuse suits filed in New York as litigation window opens
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the "heart of this decision." (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Guards watching Jeffrey Epstein falsified checks, source says