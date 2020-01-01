London’s NY fireworks display attracts tens of thousands to bank s of the Thames

Tens of thousands of revellers gathered in London to watch a spectacular fireworks display from the banks of the River Thames.

The pyrotechnic extravaganza was launched from the iconic London Eye big wheel and from barges on the river, near the Houses of Parliament.

The familiar chimes of London’s Big Ben clock tower rung in the new year, even though they had been silent for most of 2019 because of extensive restoration work.