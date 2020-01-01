TODAY |

London’s NY fireworks display attracts tens of thousands to bank s of the Thames

Source:  Associated Press

Tens of thousands of revellers gathered in London to watch a spectacular fireworks display from the banks of the River Thames.

Your playlist will load after this ad

London’s pyrotechnic extravaganza was launched from the iconic London Eye and from barges on the river, near the Houses of Parliament. Source: APTN

The pyrotechnic extravaganza was launched from the iconic London Eye big wheel and from barges on the river, near the Houses of Parliament.

The familiar chimes of London’s Big Ben clock tower rung in the new year, even though they had been silent for most of 2019 because of extensive restoration work.

London mayor Sadiq Khan had promised that the display to welcome in the new year would be the best the British capital "has ever seen".

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Your packet of cigarettes just got more expensive from today
2
Far North camper killed after stationary four-wheel drive rolls down hill into tent
3
Photos: Kiwis wake up to hazy New Year's Day as Australia bushfire smoke moves in
4
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
5
Watch: Auckland dazzled by Sky Tower's New Year's fireworks display
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man charged after Picasso painting damaged in London gallery

Protestors attack US Embassy in Baghdad after airstrikes

England illness outbreak eases ahead of second Test in South Africa
00:51

How countries around the world are welcoming a new decade