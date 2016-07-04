 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


London policeman who proposed to his Kiwi boyfriend at Pride event 'wishes he had never done it' after abuse on social media

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A London policeman who proposed to his Kiwi boyfriend at an LGBT Pride event in London says abuse on social media made him wish he had never done it. 

Jonathan Sammon says it was a crazy moment, and he just got "tunnel vision" during the proposal.
Source: Seven Sharp

In a piece in the British newspaper The Guardian, Phil Adlem says he was shocked at the abuse written online about him and partner Jonathan Sammon. 

The officer said he didn't post the video of the proposal online and was amazed when it went viral. 

He describes how some people called him "absolutely disgusting" and said "don't blame ISIS if they strike them!" 

The officer says he is no stranger to homophobic abuse and that this is why Pride events are so important.

Adlem says despite the abuse he has a "wonderful fiance" and  "knows he is lucky to live in the UK where (I) am not imprisoned of tortured for how I was born."

Related

UK and Europe

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:40
1
Judge David Harvey says disseminating other people's statements could leave you liable to legal action.

Retired judge warns public after Paula Bennett threatens lawsuit over online post

00:20
2
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire


3

Extra security in place as Timaru Hospital placed on lockdown

00:21
4
The All Blacks superstar will have plenty of time to enjoy with his family as he sits on the sidelines.

Watch: SBW gets over four-week ban for brutal hit by having cuddles with adorable daughter Imaan

5
Gabriella Bond and Penelope.

Christchurch mother left 'shocked and stunned' after being asked by waitress to breastfeed in cafe toilet

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

The parade will travel down Auckland's Queen St before heading out to sea for a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

Laura Langman likely to miss Silver Ferns' Commonwealth Games campaign after re-signing with Sunshine Coast

Langman was a key figure for the Lightning side, who won Australia's Suncorp Super Netball series.

02:30
Andrew Little wants a 'closer look' at the prospect of drug reform, but is worried about health issues for younger users.

'Yes I have' - Andrew Little admits trying cannabis, wants answers to health concerns before liberalisation

Labour's leader is worried about cannabis' effects on young minds.


00:54
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

Wimbledon legend Goran Ivanisevic gives 1 NEWS his picks for grand slam glory

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling picked the brain of the Croatian great.

00:20
A nearby resident says he was woken up by a big bang, and he heard people screaming.

Watch: A flick of a switch - resident turning on kitchen lights reportedly initiated massive Auckland fire

Two people have been taken to Middlemore Hospital, one with serious injuries.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ