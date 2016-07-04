London policeman who proposed to his Kiwi boyfriend at Pride event 'wishes he had never done it' after abuse on social media

A London policeman who proposed to his Kiwi boyfriend at an LGBT Pride event in London says abuse on social media made him wish he had never done it.

In a piece in the British newspaper The Guardian, Phil Adlem says he was shocked at the abuse written online about him and partner Jonathan Sammon.

The officer said he didn't post the video of the proposal online and was amazed when it went viral.

He describes how some people called him "absolutely disgusting" and said "don't blame ISIS if they strike them!"

The officer says he is no stranger to homophobic abuse and that this is why Pride events are so important.