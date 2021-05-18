TODAY |

London police welcome puppies named in honour of slain Kiwi policeman Matt Ratana

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

London's Metropolitan Police have welcomed seven newborn puppies named in memory of police officer Matt (Matiu) Ratana - a New Zealander -who was killed in the line of duty.

Seven puppies have been named in memory of police officer Matt Ratana. Source: Metropolitan Police

Ratana's partner, Su Bushby, was invited by police to name the three males and four females, giving some of the pups Māori names including Matiu, Kora and Whanau.

In September last year, Ratana was shot dead at a Croydon Custody centre as he prepared to search a handcuffed suspect.

Matt Ratana. Source: 1 NEWS

Each of the seven have also been allocated to handlers to start a 12-month training course to become fully licensed police dogs.

It’s anticipated the Ratana litter will first hit the streets in around three months’ time.

