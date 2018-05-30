London police crack down on 'drill' music videos they say incite knife crime

YouTube has removed dozens of music videos from its site which London police say are inciting knife crime.

The Guardian reports that the videos are from the 'drill' genre, and feature violent imagery and lyrics.

Scotland Yard has asked the Google-owned site to remove between 50-60 videos over the past two years and YouTube has complied with about 30 of those requests.

The numbers were uncovered by a Press Association request for figures.

Met police commissioner Cressida Dick told LBC Radio that "drill music is associated with lyrics which are about glamourising serious violence; murder, stabbings".

"Most particularly, in London we have gangs who make drill videos and in those videos, they taunt each other," she said.