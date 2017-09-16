London police arrest two more in Tube bombing investigation

British counter-terror police have arrested two more people over the London Tube attack, bringing the number to five.

Detectives arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man today under the Terrorism Act in Newport, Wales. A 25-year-old man was also arrested in Newport yesterday.

Two other men arrested over the weekend — an 18-year-old refugee from Iraq and a 21-year-old from Syria — remain in custody. Neither has been charged.

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, says authorities anticipate searches will take some days to complete "and may cause further disruption."