London Police arrest man over possession of weapons

London police say they have arrested a man for possession of weapons near Britain's Houses of Parliament.

The Metropolitan Police force said the incident that unfolded on Friday is over and no one has been injured.

Witnesses reported seeing armed police blocking off Whitehall, a street lined with government buildings, and a man on the ground.

Security has been increased around Parliament after an attacker drove an SUV into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge on March 22 before stabbing a police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament. The attacker was shot dead by police.

Today is Parliament's last sitting day before Britain's June 8 election.

