London mosque terror attack suspect in court

A 47-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murder and attempted murder over the Finsbury Park terror attack.

Darren Osborne of Cardiff allegedly drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians.
Source: BBC

Darren Osborne appeared at the Old Bailey in London via a video link from the high-security Belmarsh prison, where he is being held on remand.

One man died and nine people were taken to hospital after a van crashed into a group near the Finsbury Park mosque in the early hours of Monday June 19 (local time).

The area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the time.

Osborne, from Cardiff, is charged with killing Makram Ali, 51, from Haringey, and the attempted murder of others at the scene.

Wearing a maroon t-shirt and grey tracksuit trousers, the defendant looked relaxed and spoke only to confirm his identity at Tuesday's short hearing (local time).

There was no application for bail and Osborne was remanded in custody by Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC.

He will next appear at the same court on July 20 (local time) for another preliminary hearing.

