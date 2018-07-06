 

London mayor defends decision to approve permits for six-metre high blimp of US President dressed as baby

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has defended his decision to approve permits for a six-metre high blimp of US President Donald Trump dressed like a baby.

The US President will be welcomed by the sight during next week's visit.
The blimp has been granted permission to rise above the British Parliament for two hours on Saturday, after Trump arrives in the UK.

Mr Khan said it was not for him to be a "censor".

"My views are irrelevant. The issue is 'Do they have freedom to protest, freedom to assemble and should they be allowed to do so?'," he told British TV.

"If it's peaceful and it's safe they should."

Mr Khan was asked if he would have endorsed a giant black baby blimp of former president Barack Obama in protest during his presidency, or an image depicting Mr Khan as a pig despite that being offensive to Muslims.

Mr Khan said: "If it's peaceful and if it's safe. Look, I can't be the censor. It's not for me to decide what's in good taste or bad taste."

Trump's schedule will largely keep him out of central London and it seems unlikely that the US president will come close enough to Westminster to see the blimp.

He will arrive in the UK on board Air Force One on Friday and will carry out a series of engagements on Saturday before heading to Scotland for the weekend.

Mr Khan and the American leader have engaged in a long-running war of words over issues like crime and terrorism.

