London mayor declares 'major incident' as one in 30 Londoners have Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

London's mayor declared the capital's Covid-19 situation to be critical today, reflecting the enormous strain the city's hospitals are under.

Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident,″ as the rapid spread of the virus pushed hospitals to breaking point, with the number of coronavirus patients up 27% in the week to January 6.

One in 30 people in Britain's capital was infected with the virus in the week to January 2, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The country also recorded 1,325 new coronavirus deaths today, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The gloomy statistics were tempered by news that the Moderna vaccine had been approved for use in the UK.

It's the third to be given the green light in Britain as it ramps up the inoculation program critical to lifting it out of the pandemic.

