London mayor declares 'major incident' as one in 30 Londoners have Covid-19

London's mayor declared the capital's Covid-19 situation to be critical today, reflecting the enormous strain the city's hospitals are under.

Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident,″ as the rapid spread of the virus pushed hospitals to breaking point, with the number of coronavirus patients up 27% in the week to January 6.

One in 30 people in Britain's capital was infected with the virus in the week to January 2, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The country also recorded 1,325 new coronavirus deaths today, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

The gloomy statistics were tempered by news that the Moderna vaccine had been approved for use in the UK.