London man jailed on terrorism offences after posting extremist content on social media

Akeem Samuels, 22, from south-east London was sentenced to four years in prison today after an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command according to a statement from Scotland Yard.

Akeem Samuels. Photo: Metropolitan Police UK

Source: Metropolitan Police UK

Samuels was arrested in August 2016, on suspicion of encouraging terrorism, after he posted extremist content on social media featuring video of a gloved hands holding a machete and a knife making stabbing motions.

A search of his home revealed items including a machete and gloves from the online video.

Various media devices containing ISIS images and videos copied and edited by Samuels were also seized.

Detectives also linked twitter accounts supporting ISIS to Samuels. 

In November Samuels was charged with seven offenses under the terrorism act and remanded in custody.

In March Samuels appeared via video-link at the Old Bailey where he pleaded guilty to the charges prior to his sentencing today, when he was jailed for a total of four years.

The head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, Commander Dean Haydon, said after the sentencing: "Extremist posts like these have the power to influence many vulnerable people and stir up racial hatred.

"My officers are working relentlessly to identify and arrest those responsible for this kind of online content and put them before the courts."


