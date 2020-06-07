London George Floyd protest turns ugly, police horse runs wild after rider falls

Mounted and riot police clashed with protestors on London's Whitehall today, during demonstrations being held in solidarity with similar protests worldwide after the death of George Floyd in the US.

Police officers on horses charged down Whitehall, before a police officer was dismounted after hitting a traffic light, causing one police horse to run free.

The officer involved is now in hospital receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"The officer fell from her horse, and we are examining the full circumstances of what took place."

A bike can also be seen being thrown at a police horse.

Afterwards, police in riot gear were filmed marching toward protestors.

Hundreds of people gathered in Parliament Square, despite lockdown restrictions brought in place to tackle the new coronavirus, though most protesters were wearing masks and organisers were seen handing out gloves.