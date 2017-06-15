 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


London council orders evacuation of five tower blocks in wake of apartment fire tragedy

share

Source:

Associated Press

One London community is evacuating some 800 households from five publicly owned apartment towers because of safety concerns following the devastating fire that killed 79 people in a west London high-rise last week.

At least 12 are confirmed dead in the blaze at the Grenfell apartment building where exterior cladding went up like a match stick.
Source: 1 NEWS

The move comes as residents of thousands of tower blocks around Britain expressed concern about safety after commonly used building materials were blamed for rapidly spreading the blaze at Grenfell Tower.

Camden Council in north London, which announced the evacuation this morning, was the first local government to take the dramatic step of emptying its buildings so safety upgrades could be made.

Council leader Georgia Gould said the borough made the decision after the London Fire Brigade and council experts said they couldn't guarantee the safety of residents after inspecting the five towers at Chalcots estate in Swiss Cottage. 

The inspectors were following up on previously unknown safety complaints from residents, she said.

"I've made the really, really difficult decision to move the people living there into temporary accommodation while we do the urgent works to guarantee safety," Gould told reporters outside the public housing complex.

"I know it's difficult, but Grenfell changes everything."

Public safety concerns have been prompted by exterior cladding known as aluminum composite panels, which are believed to have rapidly spread the fire at Grenfell Tower on June 14, trapping residents in their homes before firefighters could save them.

Local councils around Britain are testing similar panels on hundreds of their buildings. Fourteen apartment blocks have so far tested positive for combustible materials.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The woman who filmed the incident claims the man was collecting his free dinner before the police officer pushed him into a power pole.

Video: 'Shut the f*** up' - homeless Sydney man allegedly pushed into power pole by aggressive cop

00:20
2
Samoa went down 19-17 to Wales in Apia, but Fotuali'I gave the home fans plenty to cheer about.

Former Crusaders half Kahn Fotuali'i sends Samoan fans into raptures, setting up two excellent tries against Wales

00:30
3
Marcel Dionne, 65, lowered the tone of the NHL awards show with his comments towards three-time gold medal winner Ali Raisman, 23.

Video: 'Look at those legs' – presenter causes outrage for dodgy on-stage comments towards Olympic gymnast


00:21
4
The NZ team looked in good spirits as they prepare for tomorrow's America's Cup showdown against Oracle.

Video: Team NZ's foil trimmer Blair Tuke all smiles, gives thumbs up after training session on the Great Sound

5

Police seek two people over alleged deliberate poisoning at a Kerikeri kiwifruit orchard

02:01
The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tomorrow night after overcoming his thumb injury.

'The body's in good nick!' Kieran Read ready to go against physical Lions after two months on the sidelines

The All Blacks captain will play his 98th Test tonight after overcoming his thumb injury.

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ