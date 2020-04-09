London buses trial new boarding methods after drivers die from Covid-19

A new method of boarding buses in London is being trialled after nine bus workers died from Covid-19.

One of London's red double-decker buses. Source: istock.com

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said the deaths were "devastating", reiterating it was "really important we treat public transport workers as heroes".

Transport for London said the month long trial using middle-door only boarding was in addition to measures such as deep cleaning.

A total of 14 public transport workers have died in the capital after contracting Covid-19.